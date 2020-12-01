First Feline: Not Just Dogs, President Elect Joe Biden is Also Bringing a Cat to The White House

All the way back in October 2019, when Joe Biden was still running for president - he mentioned that it was time to 'put a pet back in the White House.'

After Biden won presidency, everyone assumed that the pets coming to the white house would be the two dogs Biden has - Champ and Major. But they may not be the only ones: A cat may too, be soon prowling the White House in presidential fashion.

The news was revealed in a tweet by CBS Sunday Morning ahead of a weekend episode in which the program says the Bidens will reveal more details. Dr. Jill Biden had previously hinted at the possibility in September when a Washington TV presenter asked her if her husband had promised to get her anything if he won the election.

“Well, I’d love to get a cat,” she told Fox 5’s Angie Goff. “I love having animals around the house.”

And now some breaking news on #SundayMorning... President-elect @JoeBiden and his wife @DrBiden won’t just be bringing their German shepherds, Major and Champ to the White House. The Bidens tell us exclusively that soon they’ll be joined by a cat. #sundaypets pic.twitter.com/KCkNV6jNpH — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 28, 2020

While more details about the cat are not immediately known - this will be the first cat in the White House in a decade.

The last cat to live in the White House, India, belonged to President George W. Bush. Her time at the White House was often overshadowed by the Bush family’s two Scottish terriers.

India died in January 2009, just before President Bush left the White House, reports The New York Times.

The most famous “first cat” in recent years was Socks, an adopted stray who lived with Bill and Hillary Clinton at the White House from 1993 to 2001, and whose growing popularity drew ire from one fiery Republican who questioned the spending of federal dollars on a "feline fan club," reports The Guardian.

In early November, Biden had posted a tweet also mentioning 'Lets put dogs back in the White House.'

Let’s put dogs back in the White House. pic.twitter.com/7pBihksfXT — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2020

Champ and Major, the Bidens' two pet german shepherds, will also be coming along to the White House to live with the First Family at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington in 2021. Major will be making history as he happens to be the first rescued dog ever to make it to the White House.