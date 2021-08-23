First Female Afghan Air Force Pilot Says 'Taliban Will Hurt Women the Most'

Niloofar Rahmani, the first woman pilot in the Afghan air force has a warning about the Taliban’s recent assurances on women’s security in the country. As the Taliban takes control of the country, experts and activists suggest Afghanistan has again become an extremely dangerous place to women. In the past few weeks alone, there have been many reports of casualties and violence. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes. The United Nations Refugee Agency says about 80 per cent of those who have fled since the end of May are women and children. Several women have said they fear the Taliban will reinforce their strict interpretation of Sharia and would not allow them to work and stop girls from attending school. The Taliban during their first regime in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 brutally enforced their diktats and women were beaten up publicly by the group’s religious police if they did not cover their face and stepped out of their homes without being accompanied by a male relative. Freedoms granted to Afghan women will definitely be stripped away by the Taliban — despite the group’s claims that they will respect women’s rights, speculated scholars.

However, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen earlier said that the group had been allowing women and girls to pursue education in areas they had taken over. Pressed about reports from Herat that Taliban fighters turned away women who tried to enter the university there over the weekend, Shaheen insisted that such behaviour violated Taliban policy and individual allegations would be investigated.

Rahmani, who was the first-ever female pilot in Afghanistan, says that the Taliban will “hurt women the most." Rahmani is very skeptical about them keeping their promises.

According to Fox News, the 29-year-old said her family and parents are under threat and been targeted by the Taliban after they supported her throughout her career. The pilot had escaped from Afghanistan to the U.S. in 2015 for being the first female Afghan Air Force pilot after the fall of Taliban in 2001.

“Unfortunately, my family is still there. And since I have heard what happened in Afghanistan, I cannot sleep, I cannot get my mind together, I am so in fear for their security. And, of course, it hasn’t been only about me," Niloofar Rahmani told Fox News.

Rahamani, however, added that she is proud to have become a pilot and a “voice for Afghan women.” She hopes that somebody will rescue Afghan women from the current situation.

According to a recent report in the Associated Press, the Taliban is now encouraging the women to return to work and girls to go back to school with their headscarves — but this does not apply to every province as of yet.

Reports have also emerged in recent days of families being forced to hand over their daughters to marry Taliban fighters in areas controlled by the militant group. Taliban spokesman Mujahid called the allegations false, the Wall Street Journal reported.

