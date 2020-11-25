First Fossilized Remains of Dinosaur from Jurassic-era Discovered in Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, scientists have found remains of two Jurassic-era dinosaurs. The two fossil bones were found by late schoolteacher and fossil collector Roger Byrne. He donated these two fossils along with many others to Ulster Museum.

The fossils were found in County Antrim of Northern Ireland. Dr Mike Simms, curator and palaeontologist said that the fossils found by Roger were probably swept out to sea, alive or dead.

They sank to the Jurassic seabed where they were buried and fossilized. Mike works in the Department of Natural Sciences at National Museums, Northern Ireland.

It was originally believed that the fossils belonged to one animal but it has now been discovered that one fossil is part of a femur of a four-legged plant-eater called Scelidosaurus while the other fossil is a part of the tibia which was a two-legged meat-eater similar to Sarcosaurus.

As per Dr Mike, this is a significant discovery and rare to find in the region because the country’s rocks are either too old or too young and thus making it impossible to confirm that dinosaurs existed on these shores.

Speaking about the two different bones, palaeontologist Dr Robert Smyth said that one bone is very dense and robust while the other is slender with thin bone walls. Dr Robert is from School of the Environment, Geography and Geological Sciences at the University of Portsmouth.

He added that these fossils provide insight into an important period in dinosaur evolution (about 200 million years ago) despite being fragmentary in nature. As per the report, Dr Robert said, “It’s at this time that dinosaurs really start to dominate the world’s terrestrial ecosystems.”

These findings by Dr Mike were published in the geoscience journal Proceedings of the Geologists’ Association. According to David Martill, a professor, scelidosaurus were coastal animals who probably ate seaweed.

David and Dr Robert belong to the same school.