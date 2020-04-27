BUZZ

1-MIN READ

First Graders Have Returned to School in China With Adorable Hats to Aid Social Distancing

Headgear for kids in China (Image: @Chowleen)

Headgear for kids in China (Image: @Chowleen)

India is currently in the final week of the nationwide lockdown which is set to end on May 3. A decision on the next phase is expected later this week.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 3:28 PM IST
Slowly but surely life in China is returning to normalcy after the coronavirus pandemic. Among those heading back to their usual routines are students, who are using special headgear to help maintain social distance.

The pictures of kids in the first grade in a school in Hangzhou wearing these headgears has now gone viral on Twitter, evoking reminders from Song Dynasty where these “one meter hats” were the norm.

Newly designed headgear to help stick to social distancing norms has been seen before during this pandemic with hospitals in Hong Kong using special masks to cover the faces of the babies.

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus pandemic began, has discharged all of its coronavirus patients, as the nation reported only three new cases and no new deaths.

According to the National Health Commission, as of Sunday the number of new coronavirus patients in Wuhan was at zero. “Thanks to the joint efforts of Wuhan and medical staff from around the country,” said a spokesman for the commission, Mi Feng.

Two of the three new cases on Sunday were imported infections, while the third was a locally transmitted case in the northeastern border province of Heilongjiang, which has seen an uptick in cases as Chinese nationals have rushed back home from Russia.

Even as the world continues to battle through the pandemic, a lot of countries are now looking at the aftermath of this situation.

India is currently in the final week of the nationwide lockdown which is set to end on May 3. A decision on the next phase is expected later this week.

In the recently concluded Chief Minister’s meet with the PM Modi over video-conferencing, an extension of the lockdown in the hot spots is believed to have been discussed.

The government is also working on putting together an economic package to help the country tide over the crisis, the RBI has said.

