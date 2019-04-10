LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
First Images of Supermassive Black Hole Released, Twitter Gets Sucked Into the Void

The Supermassive Black Hole itself is 6.5 billion times the size of our sun and is located 55 lightyears away from Earth.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:April 10, 2019, 8:16 PM IST
First Images of Supermassive Black Hole Released, Twitter Gets Sucked Into the Void
The first ever picture of a black hole: It's surrounded by a halo of bright gas.
In an event of literally astronomical importance to the scientific world and the theory of worlds in general, the first actual image of a Supermassive Black Hole was taken and released to the public by the Event Horizon Telescope. The SMBH, in this case, the one gnawing at the centre of Messier 87 galaxy, which is potentially 200 times the size of our own humble Milky Way. The Supermassive Black Hole itself is 6.5 billion times the size of our sun and is located 55 lightyears away from Earth.




The sheer awesomeness of the Tolkienesque visuals aside, it's especially important as the image proves Einstein's Theory of General Relativity, otherwise described as the most beautiful of all existing physical theories, proposing as it does the concept of spacetime, the effects of gravity and much of modern physics and our perception of the universe.

Naturally, as soon as the image of the Supermassive Black Hole was beamed out across the globe, people logged on to Twitter to express their excitement, ecstacy, existenstialism, endorsement, and in some cases, embarrassment becasuse they had thought it was another kind of, never mind.



















