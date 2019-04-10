First Images of Supermassive Black Hole Released, Twitter Gets Sucked Into the Void

Scientists have obtained the first image of a black hole, using Event Horizon Telescope observations of the center of the galaxy M87. The image shows a bright ring formed as light bends in the intense gravity around a black hole that is 6.5 billion times more massive than the Sun pic.twitter.com/AymXilKhKe — Event Horizon 'Scope (@ehtelescope) April 10, 2019

Today is a day we'll tell our children and grandchildren about. Today we all have the remarkable chance of seeing the first ever image of a black hole. This is the supermassive black hole that lies in the center of the M87 galaxy over 55 million light years away.

"As with all great discoveries this is just the beginning" says @EHTelescope director Shep Doeleman

In an event of literally astronomical importance to the scientific world and the theory of worlds in general, the first actual image of a Supermassive Black Hole was taken and released to the public by the Event Horizon Telescope. The SMBH, in this case, the one gnawing at the centre of Messier 87 galaxy, which is potentially 200 times the size of our own humble Milky Way. The Supermassive Black Hole itself is 6.5 billion times the size of our sun and is located 55 lightyears away from Earth.The sheer awesomeness of the Tolkienesque visuals aside, it's especially important as the image proves Einstein's Theory of General Relativity, otherwise described as the most beautiful of all existing physical theories, proposing as it does the concept of spacetime, the effects of gravity and much of modern physics and our perception of the universe.Naturally, as soon as the image of the Supermassive Black Hole was beamed out across the globe, people logged on to Twitter to express their excitement, ecstacy, existenstialism, endorsement, and in some cases, embarrassment becasuse they had thought it was another kind of, never mind.