First in 20 Years Killer Whale's Corpse with Plastic in Stomach Washes up English Beach

A 15 ft-long decomposed body of a killer whale was found on the English shore. The body of the orca was discovered in a salt marsh on the country’s eastern coast with plastics in its stomach. However, authorities have ruled out the cause of death to be plastics. The animal is believed to have died weeks ago.

Experts from Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme (CSIP) are probing how the juvenile male killer got stranded in a salt marsh in The Wash on the east coast of England.

The Independent quoted the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) as saying that the stranding of a killer whale has come after two decades.

The CSIP told the Independent that so far there have been only four instances of orcas having washed up on a shore of England and Wales since they started their programme in 1990 to investigate stranded cetaceans such as whales, dolphins and basking sharks.

The report added that the Zoological Society of London’s Rob Deaville and Matt Perkins gathered liver, muscle, blubber and kidney samples from the animal, which were intact, to know the reasons of the killer animal’s death.

CSIP told the Independent that “Killer whales are a priority species for the project given the conservation pressure that they’re under — as apex predators, they’re unfortunately exposed to high levels of legacy chemical pollutants.”

The organization added they gathered samples that will play a crucial role in future research.

