Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

First in 20 Years Killer Whale's Corpse with Plastic in Stomach Washes up English Beach

The body of the orca was discovered in a salt marsh on the country’s eastern coast with plastics in its stomach.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 16, 2020, 6:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
First in 20 Years Killer Whale's Corpse with Plastic in Stomach Washes up English Beach
(Image credit: Twitter/ @Quad_Finn )

A 15 ft-long decomposed body of a killer whale was found on the English shore. The body of the orca was discovered in a salt marsh on the country’s eastern coast with plastics in its stomach. However, authorities have ruled out the cause of death to be plastics. The animal is believed to have died weeks ago.

Experts from Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme (CSIP) are probing how the juvenile male killer got stranded in a salt marsh in The Wash on the east coast of England.

The Independent quoted the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) as saying that the stranding of a killer whale has come after two decades.

The CSIP told the Independent that so far there have been only four instances of orcas having washed up on a shore of England and Wales since they started their programme in 1990 to investigate stranded cetaceans such as whales, dolphins and basking sharks.

The report added that the Zoological Society of London’s Rob Deaville and Matt Perkins gathered liver, muscle, blubber and kidney samples from the animal, which were intact, to know the reasons of the killer animal’s death.

CSIP told the Independent that “Killer whales are a priority species for the project given the conservation pressure that they’re under — as apex predators, they’re unfortunately exposed to high levels of legacy chemical pollutants.”

The organization added they gathered samples that will play a crucial role in future research.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram