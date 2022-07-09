First Indian Barbie Wearing Jhumkas, Bangles is Here to Win the World

A little girl’s desire to own a Barbie cannot be substituted by anything else in this whole world, however, several preconceived notions about perfect body image revolving around fair skin and blonde hair exist, so far. But, this notion is going to change with the appearance of the “first Indian Barbie”. Yes, that’s true!.YouTuber and Founder and CEO of a beauty brand, Deepica Mutyala has become a new inspiration for Barbie 2022. Collaborating with the Barbie-making company Mattel, Deepica is very well known for popularising brown skin makeup and now she has dropped a series of pictures on her social media handle, wherein she unveiled the Indian Barbie. And now netizens feel that she appears like Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The post shows the much-loved doll clad in a stunning red suit atop a pink t-shirt. She has beautiful brown skin and open wavy tresses. Not only this but she can also be seen accessorised in golden jhumkas and matching bangles. Her looks were given a final touch with nude high heels. While posting the pictures of 2022’s Barbie, Deepica penned down a lengthy note in the caption, wherein she detailed her collaboration with the American company. She wrote, “Meet 2022’s Barbie. Her skin is TINTED, her eyes big, and her brows bold. She wears her jhumkas & bangles proudly with her power suit. She is ready to take on the world. Her identity is hers.”

Deepica further talked about how she is breaking the stereotype in society, as she continued by saying, “She breaks cultural barriers; aims high with intention. Leads with empathy & kindness. A fearless go-getter with a deep desire to make an impact in the world. She’s a CEO. THIS is the new Barbie.” Informing her followers that this has been her dream project, Deepica wrote, “Our dream collab with THE BARBIE is here just in time for Women’s History Month. HUGE shout out to the Barbie Style team for creating this one-of-a-kind doll to celebrate our collaboration! It was so important to me for young girls out there to see a South Asian American Barbie, paving her own path and turning her dreams into a reality by unapologetically being herself.”

She added, “This is the next step towards our mission of creating a more inclusive world for the next generation.” The quirky Indian Barbie was loved by many on the internet. One user said, “Finally a Barbie that looks like me, now I can call young brown girls Barbie.” Another wrote, “Looking like Priyanka Chopra.” A third user commented, “Omggg my dream came true!!”

What are your views about this Indian Barbie?

