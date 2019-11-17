'B' Has Become an Instagram Influencer and Is Trying to Save the Bee Community
B needs us; "The more subscribers I have on Instagram, the more brands I will be interested in and the more money I will reap."
(Instagram)
Instagram buzzes with influencers, starting from social, books, lifestyle, make-up to animals and even kids.
While we have seen influencers of these varied kinds, it's quite eccentric to find an insect influencer gaining prominence on the social media site.
'B' is the "1st Bee influencer!", who travels to exotic places and also gives us travel goals. But something sets B apart.
B's quirky pictures just don't come with a description of the places it is seen relaxing, chilling or working at, but gives us a constant insight to the requirements for the survival of its community.
View this post on Instagram
So cool this entertaining and cooperative garden at @laposte’s. Some postmen friends have installed a new thyme planter for bees. Thyme is important for bees because it produces an essential nectar. Thank you @laposte for your commitment. P.S.: As you can see, postmen also love puns. Bzzzzz!!!
View this post on Instagram
Swinging back into work after the weekend! The more flowers we find on our way the better for us: plant organic and pesticides free flower seeds everywhere you can and spread the love! : Perdereau Photography #saturdaynightfever #bee #bees #beefund #beenfluencer #savethebees #beesofinstagram #buzzforbees #beekeeping #followme #picoftheday #weeklyfluff #paris #parismaville #yellowflowers #gardenlife #sunnyday #swing #swingswing #havefun #havingfun #work #backtowork #monday #mondaymotivation
View this post on Instagram
Fighting for bees’ preservation everyday is not easy … But yoga helps me to remain zen. #bee #bees #beefund #beenfluencer #savethebees #beesofinstagram #buzzforbees #beekeeping #followme #picoftheday #weeklyfluff #yoga #yogapractice #yogapose #yogaposes #yogagirl #yogalife #yogaworld #yogaworkout #lotuspose
View this post on Instagram
Bring me back there, with more sea and less heat! How are you guys facing the heat wave? @madameoliviadacosta #bee #bees #beefund #beenfluencer #savethebees #beesofinstagram #buzzforbees #beekeeping #followme #picoftheday #weeklyfluff #summer #summervibes #summer2019 #summerday #canicule #canicule2019 #heat #heatwave #hotsummer #vacation #summerinparis #break #bringmeback #tbt #icecream #beach
View this post on Instagram
« Aidez-moi à transformer les followers en argent pour sauver les abeilles de l’extinction. » Yo guys! So, name a thing you love. Chocolate? I make it Icecream?I make it Coffee? ☕ Always me Broccoli? Me again Clothes? Still me We are behind most of the things you use everyday! And 24% of bees are dying every year. This is bad for us, but terrible for you as well dear humans… Are you ready for a world without chocolate? ... Neither am I. Follow me! #bee #beefund #beenfluencer #buzzforbees #savethebees #beekeeping #beesofinstagram #beehive #followme #naturelovers #beethechange #beethefuture
B wants to "please brands around the world to raise money to save bees, many of which disappear every year."
The tiny creature is trying to create a social buzz among humans to help protect the bees.
The page is run by Fondation de France, a bee funding organisation, which commits itself to the urgent protection of all species of bees.
According to the organisation, "Bees are essential for maintaining the balance of ecosystems and our agriculture. They have an essential mission: pollination that allows plants to reproduce. In France, more than 30% of bee colonies disappear each year. Protecting the bee is also protecting the human."
