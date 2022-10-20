First-known Map of the Night Sky Found Hidden in Medieval Parchment in Egypt

Hidden in the parchment of an old catalogue, scientists have found what is believed to be the oldest map of the night sky. It was discovered in the Greek Orthodox St Catherine’s Monastery in the Sinai Peninsula, Egypt. The map, most likely, belongs to the long-lost star catalogue of astronomer Hipparchus. Out of its 146 leaves or folios, most are now owned by the Museum of the Bible in Washington DC.

According to Nature, the scholars’ centuries old search for the catalogue was ended by James Evans, a historian of astronomy at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma. He described the discovery as “rare” and “remarkable”.

The findings published in the Journal for the History of Astronomy state that, “New evidence for ancient Greek astronomer Hipparchus’ lost Star Catalogue has come to light thanks to multispectral imaging of a palimpsest manuscript and subsequent decipherment and interpretation. This new evidence is the most authoritative to date and allows major progress in the reconstruction of Hipparchus’ Star Catalogue. In particular, it confirms that the Star Catalogue was originally composed in equatorial coordinates. It also confirms that Ptolemy’s Star Catalogue was not based solely on data from Hipparchus’ Catalogue. Finally, the available numerical evidence is consistent with an accuracy within 1° of the real stellar coordinates, which would make Hipparchus’ Catalogue significantly more accurate than his successor Claudius Ptolemy’s.”

The pages of the catalogue contain the Codex Climaci Rescriptus. This is a collection of Syriac texts written in the tenth or eleventh centuries. But the codex was written on a parchment that was cleaned of older text by the scribe to be reused.

When these were reanalyzed, nine folios revealed astronomical material, which were likely transcribed in the fifth or sixth centuries. Star-origin myths by Eratosthenes and parts of a famous third-century-BC poem, describing the constellations, called Phaenomena, is a part of this. During a coronavirus lockdown, biblical scholar Peter Williams at the University of Cambridge, UK, noticed something special. It became immediately clear to him that those were star coordinates. He brought onboard science historian Victor Gysembergh from the French national scientific research centre CNRS in Paris.

There is several pieces of evidence that suggests Hipparchus is the source, including the unique way in which some of the data are noted, and the precision of the measurements. This has also helped the team to date the observations.

