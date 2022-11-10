First Known Mass Extinction on Earth Occurred 550-million-years Ago, Finds Study

Our planet is estimated to be about 4.54 billion years old. It has been home to numerous species, some still around, while others have been extinct. In a study spearheaded by Virginia Tech geobiologists, it has been found that the first mass extinction on Earth happened at the end of the Ediacaran Period (nearly 550 million years ago). This was due to a drop in oxygen availability worldwide. Scott Evans, from the Department of Geosciences, Virginia Tech College of Science, published his work the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study was co-authored by Shuhai Xiao, also a professor in the Department of Geosciences.

The work showed that this mass extinction led to the loss of about 80 percent of animals across this interval. According to Virginia Tech’s official website, Evans said, “This included the loss of many different types of animals, however those whose body plans and behaviors indicate that they relied on significant amounts of oxygen seem to have been hit particularly hard. This suggests that the extinction event was environmentally controlled, as are all other mass extinctions in the geologic record.”

Xiao also added that environmental changes, like global warming and deoxygenation events, can be the cause behind massive extinction of animals as well as a profound disruption and reorganization of the ecosystem. And it is not the first time this has been seen in the study of Earth’s history. Making this study crucial for shedding light on the long-term impact of current environmental changes on the biosphere.

While what exactly caused the drop in global oxygen is still up for debate. According to Evans, the short answer is that researchers do not really know. It could be anything from volcanic eruptions, tectonic plate motion, an asteroid impact, or a combination of these!

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech scientists also recently found that anoxia, the loss of oxygen availability, is affecting the world’s fresh waters. The cause behind it is the warming of waters brought on by climate change.

