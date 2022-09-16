First Look of African Cheetahs Arriving in India Tomorrow For PM Modi's Birthday

Eight cheetahs, five female and three males, are arriving in India tomorrow as a part of ‘Project Cheetah’, the world’s first intercontinental large wild carnivore translocation project. Cheetah was declared extinct in India in the year 1952 and the last one was spotted in Sal Forest, Chattisgarh in 1948.

The first look of the Cheetahs arriving in India was shared by the news agency ANI in a tweet. The Cheetahs will be brought in a special cargo plane to Gwalior and then will be taken to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. In the video, the Cheetahs can be spotted resting on the sunny terrains of Africa. The tweet on ANI’s official page read, “First of Cheetahs that will be brought from Namibia to India on 17th September at KUNO National Park, in Madhya Pradesh”

#WATCH | First look of Cheetahs that will be brought from Namibia to India on 17th September at KUNO National Park, in Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/HOjexYWtE6 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

Seven decades since the big cats went extinct in India, a customized B747 Jumbo Jet will be bringing these cheetahs to Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh. Speaking to ANI, SP Yadav, Project Cheetah chief, said, along with the eight cheetahs and aircraft crew, “Our officers and some veterinary doctors, wildlife experts, cheetah experts and our three Indian scientists, doctors and officers will be onboard in the plane from Namibia.”

On the occasion of his 72nd birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release these cheetahs into the Kuno National Park. With the aim to commit to wildlife conservation and environmental protection, and to revitalize and diversify India’s wildlife, the big cats have been bought under an MoU signed earlier this year.

