'First Pandemic, Now WW3': Twitter in Disbelief as Putin Orders Military Operations in Ukraine

With humanity in its second year of pandemic and Covid-19 still at large around the globe, seeing “World War 3" trending online amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis is not something anyone had anticipated while scrolling through their social media feeds but here were. Although the world initially watched the Russia-Ukraine conflict through the lens of memes and light-hearted takes, things escalated quickly as Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday. Shortly after Putin spoke, a Reuters witness heard the sound of what appeared to be explosions in the distance from the capital, Kyiv.

Explosions also rocked the breakaway eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk and civilian aircraft were warned away as the United States said a major attack by Russia on its neighbour was imminent.

In comments reported by Russian media, Putin said he had authorised a special military operation in breakaway areas of eastern Ukraine and clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces were only a matter of time.

As photos and videos from Kyiv surfaced on microblogging site Twitter, netizens expressed concerns as to what they were to witness next.

Trying to survive a pandemic while entering World War 3.— Ricky Smith (@Rickonia) February 24, 2022

A pandemic and world war 3 I cannot believe it…— .*~*** (@90lbs) February 24, 2022

Surviving a global pandemic just to witness World War 3 ain't it— skechers gurl (@SassyStarke) February 24, 2022

so you telling me i gotta go through a global pandemic AND world war 3 AT THE SAME TIME????— Jefery Werkins (@JxffreyP) February 24, 2022

you mean to tell me that we’ve spent the past two years in a global pandemic and now we’re actually on the brink of world war 3 i really can’t do this anymore — jo (@EMJAYWATS0N) February 24, 2022

i’m 25 years old and i’ve lived through 3 recessions, a pandemic and now apparently a world war. — dunwell (@crlb__) February 24, 2022

please we’re still in a global pandemic can we not go into world war 3— kris (@ravnnies) February 24, 2022

First a pandemic, now World War 3…Humanity fails over and over again.— Rocio ⚰️ (@softbratphomet) February 24, 2022

I simply do not have capacity to go from global pandemic to world war 3.— Zeenat Yahya (@zeenatyahya) February 24, 2022

(With Reuters inputs)

