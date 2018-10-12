GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

First Teaser of the Much Awaited 'Aladdin' is Out and Fans are Super Excited for the Film

Disney's live-action magnum opus has been directed by Guy Ritchie and stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, among others.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:October 12, 2018, 12:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
First Teaser of the Much Awaited 'Aladdin' is Out and Fans are Super Excited for the Film
(Image: Still from the live-action film, Aladdin)
Loading...
The much awaited teaser of Disney's Aladdin starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott is finally out. The film is scheduled for worldwide release on 24 May, 2019.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the teaser gives us a brief glimpse of Agrabah, the fictional city in which Alladin lives, and the Cave of Wonders. Backed by haunting, instrumental renditions of the iconic song 'Arabian Nights', the teaser also manages to sneak in a a still of Aladdin holding the magic lamp. However, fans missed the great blue djinn, Aladdin's loyal compatriot, who was nowhere to be seen in the teaser.



Nevertheless, the 87-seconds-long teaser was enough to excite the audience, with many eager to revisit the enchanting world of Aladdin.

































Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...