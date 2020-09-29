First-time Author's ‘Kissing The Coronavirus’ Book on Amazon is Making The Internet LOL

The novel coronavirus is the buzz word for the world right now. We are reading about it, watching it in the news and even eating 'sandesh' inspired by it.

While all that is still understandable, a first-time author has gone ahead and written a love story about the killer virus, taking it up several notches higher. The 'steamy' love story is titled 'Kissing the Coronavirus'.

Now, we won't know much until we have read the story in detail, but here's what Amazon, which is selling the book, has written in its description of the book.

"Dr Alexa Ashingtonford is a part of a crack team of scientists tasked with finding the cure to the devastating Coronavirus. Little did she know she would end up falling in love with it, in this steamy viral-erotica."

Amazon further describes the book, written by M J Edwards, as a "steamy tale about forbidden love and dark desires come to life."

However, something which stands out for us in the description is the author's honest explanation about the reasons to write the book.

She calls it "her attempt at trying to pay the bills following her job loss." The honesty is duly noted, and respected.

Twitter had some intense reactions to the book.

Author Narayani Basu, who came across the book, tweeted that although 'scarred for life, I also want to read it. Just for science."

Someone also commented that the best plot twist is the last line about the author.

The book is priced at Rs 76 on Kindle and is only 16 pages long. So, anyone who wishes to get this one off their to-read list, we suggest you give it a go!