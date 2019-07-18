Watch: First Time Flyer Checks Herself in with Luggage on Conveyor Belt to Reach Aircraft
A video on Twitter shows the woman hopping onto a luggage conveyor belt at the new Istanbul Airport after checking in her bags.
Image credit: Twitter/RT
Apparently flying for the first time, a passenger got more than she bargained for as she attempted a short-cut to board her flight at a Turkish airport.
A video posted by news agency Russia Today on Twitter shows the woman hopping onto a luggage conveyor belt at the new Istanbul Airport after checking in her bags.
Woman ‘checks’ herself in at #Istanbul airport pic.twitter.com/UDbXPGO4aL— RT (@RT_com) July 12, 2019
She fumbles and falls on her backside before being dragged along by the conveyor belt, as baffled airport staff and passengers look on.
The staff rushes to rescue her from being ferried into the baggage sorting room. The woman reportedly said she thought the conveyor belt would take her to the aircraft, according to The Sun.
Video of the hilarious incident have gone viral on social media with netizens making light of the incident.
Wanted to try shortest way to flight— akechi (@akechilive) July 12, 2019
Just when I think I’ve seen all the various symptoms of ‘Airport Brain’ some passengers seem to suffer from when flying...this was at New Istanbul Airport...pic.twitter.com/dzwDiOj4yf— Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) July 12, 2019
The new mega-Istanbul Airport serves a flight every 74 seconds after it took over air traffic from the former Ataturk Airport on April 6 this year, according to Turkish media.
“With a full capacity of 200 million passengers annually after the completion of all four phases with six runways by 2028, Istanbul Airport is set to become a global aviation hub hosting more than 100 airlines and flights to over 300 destinations around the world,” reports Hurriyet Daily News.
