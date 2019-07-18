Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: First Time Flyer Checks Herself in with Luggage on Conveyor Belt to Reach Aircraft

A video on Twitter shows the woman hopping onto a luggage conveyor belt at the new Istanbul Airport after checking in her bags.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 18, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
Watch: First Time Flyer Checks Herself in with Luggage on Conveyor Belt to Reach Aircraft
Image credit: Twitter/RT
Apparently flying for the first time, a passenger got more than she bargained for as she attempted a short-cut to board her flight at a Turkish airport.

A video posted by news agency Russia Today on Twitter shows the woman hopping onto a luggage conveyor belt at the new Istanbul Airport after checking in her bags.

She fumbles and falls on her backside before being dragged along by the conveyor belt, as baffled airport staff and passengers look on.

The staff rushes to rescue her from being ferried into the baggage sorting room. The woman reportedly said she thought the conveyor belt would take her to the aircraft, according to The Sun.

Video of the hilarious incident have gone viral on social media with netizens making light of the incident.

The new mega-Istanbul Airport serves a flight every 74 seconds after it took over air traffic from the former Ataturk Airport on April 6 this year, according to Turkish media.

“With a full capacity of 200 million passengers annually after the completion of all four phases with six runways by 2028, Istanbul Airport is set to become a global aviation hub hosting more than 100 airlines and flights to over 300 destinations around the world,” reports Hurriyet Daily News.

