First-Time Lottery Player Wins Rs 69 Lakh After Being Gifted Rs 200 Ticket

A $3 dollar(200 rupees) ticket which was gifted to a first-time lottery player paid off, literally, when it won her 69 lakhs.

Associated Press

Updated:April 1, 2019, 2:22 PM IST
Charleston, South Carolina: A Charleston woman was given a $3 lottery ticket and it has paid off, winning her $100,000.

WCIV-TV reports the winning ticket was purchased at the Dodges Store #863 on Johns Island. That business received $1,000 for selling the ticket.

Having never played the lottery before, the woman — whose name has not been released — was surprised when the Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket spelled out 11 words to win her the game’s top prize.

She says the ticket was a gift from “a dear friend” and she still “gets emotional thinking about it.”

There are two top prizes of $100,000 in the $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword game with odds of winning listed at 1 in 600,000.
