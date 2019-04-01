First-Time Lottery Player Wins Rs 69 Lakh After Being Gifted Rs 200 Ticket

A Charleston woman was given a $3 lottery ticket and it has paid off, winning her $100,000.WCIV-TV reports the winning ticket was purchased at the Dodges Store #863 on Johns Island. That business received $1,000 for selling the ticket.Having never played the lottery before, the woman — whose name has not been released — was surprised when the Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket spelled out 11 words to win her the game’s top prize.She says the ticket was a gift from “a dear friend” and she still “gets emotional thinking about it.”There are two top prizes of $100,000 in the $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword game with odds of winning listed at 1 in 600,000.