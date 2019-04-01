English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
First-Time Lottery Player Wins Rs 69 Lakh After Being Gifted Rs 200 Ticket
A $3 dollar(200 rupees) ticket which was gifted to a first-time lottery player paid off, literally, when it won her 69 lakhs.
A $3 dollar(200 rupees) ticket which was gifted to a first-time lottery player paid off, literally, when it won her 69 lakhs.
Loading...
Charleston, South Carolina: A Charleston woman was given a $3 lottery ticket and it has paid off, winning her $100,000.
WCIV-TV reports the winning ticket was purchased at the Dodges Store #863 on Johns Island. That business received $1,000 for selling the ticket.
Having never played the lottery before, the woman — whose name has not been released — was surprised when the Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket spelled out 11 words to win her the game’s top prize.
She says the ticket was a gift from “a dear friend” and she still “gets emotional thinking about it.”
There are two top prizes of $100,000 in the $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword game with odds of winning listed at 1 in 600,000.
WCIV-TV reports the winning ticket was purchased at the Dodges Store #863 on Johns Island. That business received $1,000 for selling the ticket.
Having never played the lottery before, the woman — whose name has not been released — was surprised when the Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket spelled out 11 words to win her the game’s top prize.
She says the ticket was a gift from “a dear friend” and she still “gets emotional thinking about it.”
There are two top prizes of $100,000 in the $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword game with odds of winning listed at 1 in 600,000.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle, Takes Swipe At Congress’ NYAY Scheme
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle, Takes Swipe At Congress’ NYAY Scheme
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter is Having April Fool Blast at Himesh Reshammiya's Starrer Main Jahan Rahoon
- First-Time Lottery Player Wins Rs 69 Lakh After Being Gifted Rs 200 Ticket
- Taimur Ali Khan to Debut in Karan Johar’s Next, Shah Rukh Khan to Play His Dad
- April Fool's Day 2019: 8 Bollywood Films that Made A Real Fool Out of Us
- PUBG Mobile Top 5 Upcoming Features: Zombie Dogs, Infinity Mode, Companion System And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results