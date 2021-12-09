Fish Are Singing in This Indonesian Coral Reef, Here's Why

Researchers have recorded a cacophony of odd fish songs that demonstrate the recovery of a coral reef in the Indonesian islands of Badi and Bontosua. The team, which included researchers from the Universities of Exeter and Bristol, analysed about four hectares of recovering reefs at the Mars Coral Reef Restoration Project. Blast fishing, in which explosives are used to stun or kill anything in the area, had wreaked havoc on the reef. The corals are currently being recovered, but scientists wanted to know if the many other animals that live on reefs had returned as well. Rather than relying purely on visual surveys, the researchers analysed the reef's sounds. They discovered a soundscape that was similar to that of reefs that had never been destroyed.

Almost all of the reef's habitants, from corals to crabs to fish, produce offspring who spend the first part of their lives in the open ocean before returning home using sound and other cues as a homing beacon. The research not only reveals the hidden beauty of coral reef soundscapes, but also their ability to convey the health — or degradation — of an important ecosystem. The findings, published in Journal of Applied Ecology, also provide sound evidence that reef restoration activities are successful in reviving previously damaged coral reefs.

“We were surprised to see such a holistic recovery of the reef in such a small amount of time,” Professor Lamont, the lead author of the paper said. Reflecting on the process of the sonic research, he told The Guardian, “The manual listening took months and months,” Lamont said. “I could only do it about an hour at a time, because it’s just such a bizarre thing to do, to sit, close your eyes and listen to these chirps, pops and whistles.”

Soundscapes as a measure of reef health is a relatively new tool for marine researchers but they propose that scientists use newly discovered audio recording tools in conjunction with traditional visual methods to better study the sonic evidence and consequences of reef restoration. To enable extensive ecosystem monitoring programmes, the research team further aims to build more affordable listening devices and computer automated analysis.

