BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Fish at an Aquarium in Australia are Showing Signs of Depression, Experts Say They're Missing Humans

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Experts say that the animals can see outside of the tank and see people and sudden absence of humans might be irking them.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 3:14 PM IST
Share this:

Feeling lockdown blues? Missing your friends and the hangouts? Well, we humans may not be the only ones missing the life before coronavirus pushed it out of gear. The fish at a popular aquarium, which is shut since March, in Australia are showing signs of depression.

The absence of human visitors has caused many fish to become lazy and disinterested. Some of them are even hiding in the dark corners of the tank, the signs that the experts are calling as that of depression.

Experts say that the animals can see outside of the tank and see people and sudden absence of humans might be irking them. The aquarium management are now deciding to hire additional diver to swim with them and keep them company. Fluctuations in serotonin and dopamine, similar to humans when they're depressed, are likely to be causing the depression in the fish.

Since fish resemble humans in terms of neurochemistry, hence making them somewhat sensitive.

Earlier this month, a zoo in Japan noted that the absence of human visitors was stressing out animals in captivity, especially the eels. The zoo authorities then asked humans to video call the eels to give them a sense of normalcy.

Authorities at Tokyo's Sumida Zoo, which has been closed to visitors since March 1, found that after nearly two months of isolation from humans, eels at the zoo had begun to behave oddly. Every time zoo staff or caretakers went past the glass boxes in which the eels were housed, the creatures would burrow into the sand or hide elsewhere.

To fix the problem, zoo authorities initiated a three-day "face-showing fetsival", asking humans to video call the eels to remind them of old times. As per a report in Quartz, the festival began on May 3 with the purpose of reminding the eels of the "existence of humans".

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading