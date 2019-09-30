Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Fish Can Experience Pain Just Like Human Beings, Study Reveals

Fish can actually sense pain in a way similar to human beings.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 30, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fish Can Experience Pain Just Like Human Beings, Study Reveals
Representative image

Fans of fishing will often use the excuse that fish apparently do not feel pain. Perhaps, they use this reasoning to alleviate the guilt that comes with hooking the creature out of its natural habitat only to throw it right back in after a few poses and photographs.

 

If you are one of them, a new study, published in the Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society claims that fish feeling no pain is untrue.

 

According to the study, which was authored by Lynne Sneddon at Liverpool University, Nemo, Flipper, Flounder and their friends can actually sense pain in a way similar to human beings.

 

In the study, Sneddon explained that when fish's lips are given a painful stimulus, they rub their mouth against the side of the tank much like the way humans rub their toe when they stub it.

 

The researcher came to the conclusion after studying a variety of fish and their behaviours after being caught using a hook and in a humane manner.

 

In the study, she found that the Marine shiner perch, a species of fish which feed using a suction technique, consume less food after being caught with the hook. In addition, goldfish, when suffering an electric shock will avoid that area for days. This suggests that the memory of pain prevents them from going back. Notably, the fish were even given painkillers which showed them reverting to normal behaviour post injury, indicating that they do feel pain.

 

Sneddon concluded that if one accepts that fish experience pain, it is important to understand how one treats them. Sneddon advocated that care should be taken when handling fish to avoid damaging their sensitive skin and they should be caught and killed humanely.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram