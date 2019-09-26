Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Fish Oil Shows 'Promising Signals' in Preventing Cancer and Heart Attack, Says Study

Results have been mixed but show promise for some outcomes and now confirmed by updated meta analyses, according to researchers.

IANS

Updated:September 26, 2019, 9:04 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fish Oil Shows 'Promising Signals' in Preventing Cancer and Heart Attack, Says Study
Representative image.
Loading...

Vitamin D and Omega-3 (fish oil) trial shows promise in prevention of cancer death and heart attacks, a new study suggests.

Results have been mixed but show promise for some outcomes and now confirmed by updated meta analyses, according to the researchers.

"The pattern of findings suggests a complex balance of benefits and risks for each intervention and points to the need for additional research to determine which individuals may be most likely to derive a net benefit from these supplements," said study lead author JoAnn Manson from Harvard University.

Nearly 26,000 US men and women participated in the nationwide VITAL clinical trial.

After more than five years of study and treatment, the results show promising signals for certain outcomes.

For example, while Omega-3 fatty acids (fish oil) showed only a small, but non-significant, reduction in the primary cardiovascular endpoint of major CVD events, they were associated with significant reductions in heart attacks.

The greatest treatment benefit was seen in people with dietary fish intake below the cohort median of 1.5 servings per week but not in those whose intake was above that level.

The heart health benefits are now confirmed by recent meta-analyses of omega-3 randomised trials.

Similarly, vitamin D supplementation did not reduce major CVD events or total cancer incidence but was associated with a statistically significant reduction in total cancer mortality among those in the trial at least two years.

The effect of vitamin D in reducing cancer death is also confirmed by updated meta-analyses of vitamin D trials to date.

The study is scheduled to be presented during The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Chicago, September 25-28

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram