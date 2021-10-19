Fish Rain in UP’s Bhadohi Surprises Residents       

The residents of Bhadohi district in Uttar Pradesh were taken by surprise when they witnessed fish falling from the sky with strong wind during heavy rain on Monday. Small fishes started falling with the rain in Chauri area of the district. It’s common to see hail storms with rain but it is rare to witness fish rain. The locals were surprised to see fish rain and a few even panicked.

The locals collected around 50 kilograms of fish but threw it in ponds and pits fearing the fishes being poisonous. As per local media reports, on Monday, small fishes started falling from the sky during the rain near Kandhiya Gate area of Chauri. The rain was accompanied by heavy wind. As soon as the news spread local residents started collecting the fish. The excited villagers collected fish from rooftops, fields, orchards and other areas.

According to meteorologists, sometimes this happens due to the formation of a low pressure area. The cyclonic wind formed near the river, pond and other water bodies also blows away the fish and these types of surprising incidents can be seen in the surrounding areas during the rains.

Around hundreds of small fishes are reported to have fallen from the sky during the rain in Bhadohi. The villagers had even collected the fishes in excitement. However, the villagers threw the fishes as some of the fishes looked different in colour and size. The villagers feared that the fishes could be poisonous.

A villager Sukhlal said, “It is normal to see hail storms during the rain but everyone was surprised when fishes started falling from the sky. Nobody would have ever imagined this type of incident.”

