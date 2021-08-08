Fish With Human Teeth, Sheep Head Is The Latest Strange Find Of The Internet

The internet introduces us to some of the most unusual and interesting things in our surroundings. The latest addition to this list is a fish that was caught at a fishing destination named Jennett’s Pier in US’ North Carolina. While the fish looked like a regular catch at first, people were surprised to see the unusual features of its mouth. It had teeth like humans and a head that resembled that of a sheep.

While the unusual combination may surprise many, the man who caught this fish said that he had been long in search of this marine creature. Nathan Martin, who has been a regular at the fishing destination, was hoping to catch the fish and when he came face to face with a mouth full of teeth, he knew that the wait was finally over.

The fish, which is called sheepshead, gets its unusual name due to its resemblance to a sheep. Jennett’s Pier took to Facebook to share the photo of the fish with its followers online.

Check it out:

https://www.facebook.com/jennettespierobx/posts/4382170108508156

The picture evoked a lot of reaction online and while some users were amazed to see this fish for the first time, few thought it was a photoshop job. “Some of the worst photoshop I’ve seen!," wrote a user in her reaction. “I have never seen a fish like this one," commented another.

A user said that he hoped to have teeth like that of the fish. He wrote, “his teeth look better than mine."

Meanwhile, some of the users also posted their pictures with similar fish catches while commenting on the photo.

What’s your reaction to the photo?

Earlier, a similar fish with teeth like humans was caught by a man in Florida. The man named Paul Lore was surprised to see the unusual zebra pattern on the back of this fish but when he looked closer, he noticed unusual teeth.

