Fisherman Catch Massive 271 kg Blue-fin Tuna Fish Off The Coast of Australia

An enormous tuna weighing 271 kg was recently caught off the New South Wales coast in Australia. The catch is so big that it is set to break the previous state record of fish being 148kg in weight and measuring 185cm in length.

According to a report in 9news , the northern bluefin tuna was caught by a longliner vessel working off Coffs Harbour and when the vessel reeled it in, it impressively weighed a whopping 271kg.The size of this tuna is enormous as compared to other fish which are usually 150cm long and weigh about 60kg.

“It certainly is a spectacular fish and in pretty good condition," said Erik Poole, a supply and business manager at the Sydney Fish Market. He further elaborated that as the local markets generally target tuna weighing in the range of 40kg to 50kg, bigger catches are normally sent overseas to Japan.

The demand of endangered and massive tunas is so high in Japan that they are auctioned in the country. In the year 2019, an endangered bluefin tuna weighing 278kg was sold for £2.5 million at an auction in Tokyo. A person named Kiyoshi Kimura bought it. Even last year, owing to his penchant for bluefin tuna, he bought a massive fish of 276 kg.

While talking about the recent catch, Erik said that local markets in Australia do not target big fish as these marine food needs to be used within a few days. So harbouring big fishmakes no sense in small local markets where consumption is less. Moreover, he added that as massive fish tend to get expensive, they are only afforded by affluent people.

The recent catch — bluefin tuna — was sold at the Sydney Fish Market to major seafood retailer Claudio’s Seafood, which supplies to a large number of Japanese restaurants around Sydney.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here