Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Lost World: Fisherman Catches a ‘Dinosaur’ Fish Straight out of Steven Spielberg's Movies

The specimen, which in reality is a ratfish, whose Latin name Chimaeras Monstrosa Linnaeus is aptly derived from a Greek mythical monster that had the head of a lion and tail of a dragon.

News18.com

Updated:September 18, 2019, 8:28 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lost World: Fisherman Catches a ‘Dinosaur’ Fish Straight out of Steven Spielberg's Movies
Image credits: BOURNEMOUTH NEWS.
Loading...

In fantasy fiction books and their subsequent movie adapations, we've often seen strange things that we could never imagine - three headed dragons, two-headed dogs, fairies and ghouls, and mysterious creatures which lurk deep below the surface of the ocean.

These deep-sea creatures are always given nothing short of fantastical value - they're strange, have huge eyes, and are most commonly 'flesh-eating.'

While most of them exist in fiction, one seems to have come alive in the real world. A fisherman off the coast of an island of Andoya in northern Norway, has caught a bizzare 'dinosaur-alien' fish which truly puts new backing to the phrase 'truth is stranger than fiction.'

Oscar Lundahl, was fishing for blue halibut when he caught the specimen, which in reality is a ratfish, whose Latin name Chimaeras Monstrosa Linnaeus is aptly derived from a Greek mythical monster that had the head of a lion and tail of a dragon, reports The Sun.

Untitled design (5)

The fish, which is a relative of the modern day shark, dates back some 300 million years, lives in deep water and is very rarely caught. Ratfish are mostly harmless to humans, and feed on crustaceans like crabs and snails, with their huge eyes helping them to see in the darkness of the deep ocean.

The fish didn't survive the haul to the surface due to the change in pressure, and undettered by the appearance, the fisherman took it home and cooked it anyway.

‘Despite its ugly appearance it was really tasty,' he told The Metro.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram