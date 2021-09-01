Fisherman from Maharashtra Gets Lucky As He Nets Ghol Fish Worth Rs 1.33 Crore

There are days when no matter what you do, things just won’t go in your favour. However, there are also the days when everything you touch turns into gold. A Maharashtra fisherman recently had his one of lucky days when he sailed for his first outing after a month-long fishing ban due to monsoon. Chandra Kant Tare, who belongs to Maharashtra’ Palghar, had the catch of his life as he trapped 157 Ghol fishes during his recent sail in the sea, reported the Times of India. The fish lot was later valued for over Rs 1.3 crore by the traders.

Ghol fishes are touted as ‘fish with a heart of gold’ and are priced high because of the medicinal properties of their internal organs. Ghol fish’s skin is a great source of high-quality collagen that is used is making many food and cosmetic products. While it is considered a great substitute for porcine and bovine gelatin, its fins are used by pharmaceutical companies to manufacture ture soluble stitches.

Tare, along with his 10 member team of fishermen, sailed in the sea and laid the net in seawater after reaching Wadhwan, nearly 25 nautical miles away from Palghar. To their surprise, they immediately managed to net a school of Ghol fishes of varied sizes. A video of the catch was then shared in the nearby fishing villages. By the time Tare arrived at Murbhe on August 28, a team of traders had already lined up for the auction of the fishes. The auction ended with the bladder and inner organs of the fishes fetching Rs 1.33 crore, costing nearly Rs 85,000 per fish.

The overnight change in fortunes has made Tare the talk of the town and he is no less than a celebrity locally. The fisherman said that the catches will definitely help him get over all the financial woes he had been facing.

