Fishermen in UK Manage to Capture 7-foot Long Giant Porbeagle Shark

A group of British fishermen were in for one of the most exhilarating games of catching massive sharks at Devon coast near Ilfracombe coast last week. In a Facebook post, fisherman Simon Davidson shared how he along with his fellow colleagues were engaged in capturing a porbeagle shark for over two days.

Davidson shared a video clipping of how he managed to hook the giant shark seven miles out from the Devon coast near Ilfracombe. The pictures shared by the 39-year-old also showed his six fellow fishermen, who were engaged in the entire act to capture the marine animal. Davidson mentioned in his Facebook post, “So over the two days we had 16 Porbeagles to the boat, the size of them was mind-blowing. 2 x 400lbers, 3 x 300lbers, maybe 8 over 200lb.” The pictures shared by Davidson also showed how fishermen caught a few basses as well.

“On top of the most incredible shark fishing trip of a lifetime, we managed to find a few basses too. Two of us had a bash at them between the Shark bites, we managed to catch around 100 with loads going over 5lb.” Describing the highlight of his fishing session, Davidson wrote, “Then the most mind-blowing capture, the fish of a lifetime for me. I managed to catch a 550lb Porbeagle shark.” The nearly 250 kilograms heavy massive shark was caught by Davidson. As he described the experience in his Facebook post, “It’s totally blown me away, my body is battered, but I am ecstatic.”

Talking to Daily Mail about his fishing expedition, the plumber, from Kettering, Northamptonshire, said, “I originally started as a freshwater angler but was drawn to the allure of big game fishing, so I was deliberately on the lookout for big sharks.” He further told the British tabloid, that he had heard that the North Devon coast was a good spot for porbeagles and he knew Dan Hawkins at Reel Deal Charters who was renowned for catching them.

Davidson hired his boat for two days and the giant fish came along on the second day of his fishing trip.

