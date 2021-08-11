Being the second-most intelligent creatures on our planet, Dolphins are usually smarter than a three-year-old human. However, this is not the only trait of the humans they possess. Apparently, dolphins also get high and pass around the narcotic they consume and have kind of an underwater party. Yes, you read that right. But what is the substance that they get high on? Is it marijuana? Is it something that humans use as well? Apparently, no. The recreational drug these party animals use could actually kill you if you tried your hands on it. The 420 of the sea is pufferfish – a fish that inflates when threatened and releases a toxic chemical called tetrodotoxin. Tetrodotoxin is lethal if taken in high amounts but works as a narcotic in low amounts. Dolphins have discovered that if they “boop” the pufferfish, it gets angry and inflates like hulk releasing these toxins that would make them feel high.

Now, armed with this knowledge, whenever a pod -=- a group of dolphins -spots a pufferfish, they irritate it to get their drug. Once the pufferfish releases the toxins, it is free to go and the group enjoys the drug, locally dissolved in water, for some time. This interesting behaviour of the dolphins was first documented by British Filmmaker John Downer while he was filming for the documentary ‘Dolphins: Spy In The Pod.’

“After chewing the puffer gently and passing it around, they began acting most peculiarly, hanging around with their noses at the surface as if fascinated by their own reflection,” the producer of the series Rob Pilley told the Times.

The filmmakers were able to document the dolphins without disturbing their natural behaviour with the help of cameras that were hidden in fake fish, squids and turtles.

Here is a clip from the documentary that shows dolphins puffing

The documentary shows the dolphins vexing a pufferfish and the pufferfish releasing the toxin. As soon as the toxin is released dolphins seem to be enjoying and the pufferfish has been let go. The eyes of the dolphins appear closed with pleasure as they float freely in the sea. They seem to be totally blissed out.

