Fishy Reddit Video Shows Fish Swimming Against Stream and Climbing a Wall. But is it Real?

A video of a tiny fish climbing a wall has gone viral and left netizens surprised.

The clip, which was posted on Reddit on Sunday, shows the fish displaying unusual behaviour by swimming against the flow of water and scaling a wall.

However, it failed to go any further due to a metal grate at the edge of the wall.

The video has received thousands of comments and reactions. The clip has got nearly 80,000 upvotes.

While some users praised the fish’s efforts, others called it a fabricated video.

One user wrote that the fish looked defeated at the end. Another user questioned as to how the fish can rest and let the water go through its gills without having to swim.

While one user motivated the fish to cross the metal grate, other said that the video is fake.

Raising doubt over the authenticity of the video, a user wrote that there are instances of other fish climbing walls, but those fish are all flattened from top to bottom, unlike the one shown in the video.

He further wrote that he believed the fish was being pulled up the ledge by its mouth with a piece of monofilament or something.

If a 2015 report by the National Geographic is anything to go by, climbing fish is "nothing new" and many of them have the ability to go upstream.

