Fitness Freak Elephants in Columbus Zoo are Breaking the Internet With Their Yoga Routine

Elephants of the Columbus zoo are giving us some fitness goals with their latest exercising video. The viral video of the elephants in Columbus Zoo and Aquarium posted on Facebook by zoo authorities has left people on Internet amused.

In the video, an elephant is seen stretching out her legs as it practices 'elephant yoga,'.This is done to ensure to keeo the animals fit as they grow, the zoo said in a statement.

The staff has also said that there are two elephants called Connie and Hank, who accompany the plan at the time and each receives an exercise session at least four times a week.

"Connie is our oldest elephant at the age of 45 and her workout holds her muscles and joints in decent condition daily and she stays healthy and responsive throughout her decrepit years," the zoo said in the caption. "Hank is our largest elephant at just under 15,000 pounds, so it’s important for his muscles and joints to stay healthy as he ages. The focus of the exercise isn’t necessary for weight loss, but that can be an added bonus!"

Till now almost 81,000 views and thousands of reactions have been received on this video. People can't stop admiring the jumbos.

People started to talk about how in today's time of animal cruelty, the bond of animal and trainer is admirable.

"After watching Secrets of the Zoo, you can tell how much these animals love their trainers," commented a Facebook user, "It's so amazing seeing the awesome bond between them. Keep it up to Columbus Zoo staff!"

Another user shared "Absolutely wonderful to watch them doing their yoga. Thank you for sharing this with us."

Earlier this month, a viral video of baby elephant in Karnataka zoo doing daily exercise with training from staff went viral.