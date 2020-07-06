'Fitness Goals': Milind Soman's Mother Doing Push-ups at 81 is Truly Inspirational

Age is no bar for working out and being fit. Model and marathoner runner Milind Soman has never shied away from uploading workout glimpses featuring him and his mother.

On July 3, his mother turned 81 and the dotting son put up an all-hearts post for her.

To share the blessed occasion with insta fam, Milind uploaded a carousel in which the first video is of his mother doing push ups in purple sari that she has teamed up with a yellow blouse. In the subsequent photo, one can see the entire family including Usha, Milind and his wife Ankita Earthy smiling.

Captioning the good vibes only kind of post Milind wrote, “3rd July 2020. 81 amazing years celebrated with birthday in lockdown. Party with 15pushups and a jaggery vanilla almond cake baked by @ankita_earthy happy birthday Aai keep smiling !!”

His friend from the industry, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal commented saying, “Happy birthday aai you are incredible”.

As of now, this post has been liked by more than 12 lakh people and majority of the people have extended their greetings on the special ocassion.

Meanwhile, Milind’s wife Ankita has given a sneak peak into the birthday celebration.

The adorable daughter-in-law captioned the post as, “81, fit and fabulous! Last year for her 80th birthday, she chose to go scuba diving in Bali and this year she was supposed to be bungee jumping in Zambia Even though that couldn’t be done given the current situation of the world, we are still so very happy to be able to celebrate her birthday in a happy healthy home Grateful for every moment Happy 81st @somanusha"

