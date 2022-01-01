Five Asteroids Which Could Possibly Hit Earth in 2022

The new year 2022 could have a bunch of unpleasant surprises coming our way. NASA has reported that five asteroids will be inching towards the earth in the first month of 2022 itself. An asteroid, the size of a bus, will approach our planet in the first week of January 2022. According to an Inverse report, the small bus-sized space rock will pass by Earth on January 6, 2022. It most likely poses no threat to Earth. Additionally, the asteroid, which has been named 2014 YE15, has a diameter of 42 feet. When compared to other asteroids that pass by our planet regularly, this asteroid is a minor occurrence. It is predicted that asteroid 2014 YE15 will pass closest to Earth on January 6 – it will be at a distance of 4,600,000 miles. The bus-size asteroid belongs to the Aten asteroids, which circles the Sun between Earth and Mercury.

Is Asteroid 2014 YE15 Dangerous?

An asteroid that is larger than 150 meters and approaches within 4.6 million miles is considered a potentially dangerous object by NASA. Hence, considering the given size of the asteroid, it means 2014 YE15 is not a dangerous object. However, it can be a matter of concern if it inches towards the earth because asteroids of such size can create catastrophic devastation if they hit our planet. But this is not it. Asteroid 2020 API, which is of the same size as a car, will also pass by earth on January 7. This asteroid has an approximate size of 13 feet, and its closest distance to earth has been predicted to be 1,080,000 miles.

Last but not the least, asteroid 2013 YD48 has also been predicted to approach Earth on January 11. This asteroid is said to be of an approximate size of 340 feet, and its closest to earth approach is 3,480,000 miles. The two remaining asteroids are 2021 YK which will pass by earth on January 2, while asteroid 2021 BA is likely to approach our planet on January 18.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.