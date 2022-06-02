Five Lesser-known Classic Songs, Ad Jingles KK Made Special With His Magical Voice

Star Bollywood singer, Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, breathed his last on May 31, 2022. He was 53. KK has left a void that can never be fulfilled. Not only did his voice captivate the listeners of the 90s, the current music aficionados, too, were mesmerised by the magic that KK used to create.

While KK’s songs were his identity, his work also reflected in tracks that not many people would know about. During his early years, KK sang jingles for advertisements and also recorded a few title tracks for TV shows. Here is a list of lesser-known tracks that had KK’s voice in it.

Colgate Gel

Like a refreshing memory of the past, this ad fosters KK’s energetic voice and also features the very charming and beautiful Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Hip Hip Hurray

Hero Honda

The jingle that popularised the title “Desh Ki Dhadkan,” too was sung by KK. The ad became an unforgettable part of the 90s life.

Just Mohabbat

Another television show that had KK’s voice in the title song was Just Mohabbat which ran for years 1996-2000. The show revolved around the life of a kid named Jai, played by Harsh Lunia, and then later by Vatsal Seth.

Santogen Suiting

This was the jingle that kickstarted KK’s career in the music industry when he was called by UTV to sing a minute-long jingle for Santogen Suitings. KK never looked back since then.

The jingle for Santogen Suitings was featured in 1994, after which, KK went on to voice more than 3,5000 jingles across 11 languages.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.