Five Mental Health Advocates on Social Media Who Don't Just 'Do It For the Gram'

Social media like Instagram can be a very negative space sometimes. With pressures around looking perfect, posting the most perfect pictures, and saying all the right things- there can be an immense pressure on individuals to seem ‘perfect’ on social media. With this, one would not think to find specks of hope or positivity in this highly commodified space.

But like everything in this world, Instagram also has its pros and cons. One big pro in favour of the platform is mental health. In recent years, a lot of work has been done to promote mental health awareness by various organisations. Celebrities and corporations- everyone wants to get in on the discussion. Though it is a good thing that they are coming forward, it may seem hollow.

After all, how much can you trust a brand promoting mental health discussions when you know their ulterior motive is to sell you their product? But there are people whose entire focus in on mental health without ulterior motives. Instead of influencers, let’s call them mental health advocates.

On this year’s World Mental Health Day, here is a list of five accounts who want conversations around mental health to take centre stage.

1. Mental Health With Sonali

Spanning from Instagram to YouTube, author and psychologist Sonali Gupta talks about how you can get help and where. She is a professional so her content is also refined.

2. TheBlueDawn56- Blue Dawn

https://www.instagram.com/thebluedawn56/

Mental health talks often exclude a very important aspect- intersections. TheBlueDawn focusses on mental health and looks at it through an intersectional lens. The page focuses on Bahujan identities and helps those with caste identity and mental health issues.

3. TheSappyWriter- Akansha Bhatia

Akansha runs the page TheSappyWriter where she creates cute doodles to make talks around mental health a little and brighter. Almost all graphics related to mental health used in popular media features dark colours, tears, and an overall grim vibe. Her creations are almost cheerful but they talk about the most serious issues.

4. awkwardgoat3- Divija Bhasin

Divija’s content is centred around therapy, mental illness, and “trying to debunk myths that exist in our society due to lack of awareness.” She promotes people to seek professional help as well as make them understand the importance of therapy. She can help you connect with therapists and psychologists.

5. Ayushee Ghoshal

Ayushee is a screenwriter who helps come to terms with their mental health by sharing her personal struggles with anxiety and depression. “Mental health is as important as physical health and often the most ignored part of our body,” she says. Through poetry, body positivity affirmations and openness of her own fight with the invisible enemy, she hopes to lessen the stigma around mental health conversations.