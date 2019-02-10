Five Must Do Things On The Last Day of Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in Mumbai

The weekend crowd is starting to gather at the Kala Ghoda early this Sunday, as India’s biggest cultural street festival -- Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2019 -- comes to an end.Chances are, if you are a Mumbaikar who was in the city last week, you must have already paid your visit to attend sessions on art, music and/or literature at the festival, taken countless selfies with the eclectic art installations on the street, and enjoyed shopping at those quirky overpriced stalls. But if you haven't, today is your last chance to do so. On the last day of the Kala Ghoda Festival, here are five things you must try:1. The Heritage Bus Tour: Yes, we have those all around the year in Mumbai and those tours are reasonably cheap and fun things to do over the weekends. But, if you want to know some wonderful, never-heard-before stories about Mumbai, like in which hotel Mark Twain stayed during his India visit? which industrialist was the first person to serve ice-cream at one of his parties? Which Mumbai building was pre-made in England and brought and installed in Mumbai? you must definitely try the heritage bus tour of the Kala Ghoda Festival. You will not only see the beautiful art deco structures of Mumbai but will also hear many interesting anecdotes about the city streets, and the Fort, which, unsurprisingly enough was actually a fort.The one hour tour that will be conducted in the evening is free, but you have to register and collect your pass for it before.2. A session on Fossil Heritage of India: Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is one of those few cultural festivals that also have a brilliantly curated section for children. Today, the festival promises many full-filled, adventurous and informative sessions for kids. There is a travel writing workshop for them, as well as a session on 'pee-ing' (umm.. yes, there is). But, the most interesting one that parents should take their kids to, is a session on Indian Dinosaurs and the rich fossil heritage of India. If you have less to no information about such things, perhaps you can also this session. It will be held at Kitab Khana.3. Ishara, A Sufi-kathak dance presentation: If you cannot wrap your head around how these two different forms of performative arts -- Kathak, and Sufi, will blend together, you should watch today's presentation at Cross Maidan. Through this dance performance, 'the choreographer is trying to hold on to the ideas around a voyage of reconnection and conflict between materialism and spirituality and eventually choosing a path.'4. Imagined Histories, Expanding Myths: One interesting literary session that you can attend today at David Sassoon Library's DSL garden is on history and myth. The speakers of this event, Krishna Udayasankar, Devi Yesodharan and Abhinav Menon along with Samhita Arni will discuss ways in which history and historical figures, as well as literature and myths, are born.5. Shaan and Kabir Cafe: If you want to hear 90's pop sensation, Shaan, for free, this is your opportunity to do so. The singer will be belting out popular Bollywood numbers tonight at Kala Ghoda festival. However, another band that you should definitely check out today is Kabir Cafe. 'A neo-folk fusion band, Kabir Café plays the poetry of the 15th-century Indian Mystic - Kabir, in a substrate of Indian folk music, mixed contemporary genres of Rock, Reggae, Pop and Carnatic music.'*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.