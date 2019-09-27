Five Powerful Speeches from Greta Thunberg that Will Make You Panic About Climate Change

Back in 2018 August, Greta Thunberg, then 15-year old, missed her school to sit in front of the Swedish Parliament holding a board reading, 'Kolstrejk för klimatet'. The Swedish term, which roughly translates to 'school strike for climate' is the brainchild of the Swedish teenager.

A year later, Greta has become the face that's fighting climate change. It's hard to miss that she's 16.

Greta, with that single signboard and words, spread the idea across the world, encouraging people cutting across geographies to be a part of this movement. All such mass movements made way for one of the largest global climate strikes on September 20.

But Greta's fight hasn't come without mockery. From adults, from adult men and from the US President Donald Trump.

"You say you love your children above all else, yet you're stealing their future in front of their very eyes," said Greta in one of her speeches.

Greta now travels outside Sweden to extensively talk about climate change in rallies and conferences and berates world leaders for how they have "betrayed their children."

Here are some of her most powerful speeches.

Why She Skipped School

In this Ted Talk, the teenager explained why she had skipped school to start raising awareness about climate change and its impact globally. "The climate crisis has already been solved. We already have all the facts and solutions," Thunberg says, "All we have to do is to wake up and change."

Can You Make a Difference?

At the United Nations COP24 Climate talks, the 16-year old activist spoke truth to power and this will make you ponder over how "you are never too small to make a difference."

Questioning the Leaders

An anxious Greta questioned the Europeon Union leaders for not taking the threat of climate change seriously. "... if our house was falling apart you wouldn’t hold three emergency Brexit summits and no emergency summit regarding the breakdown of the climate and the environment," said Greta.

When She said World Leaders Have Failed

One of the most stinging speeches of Greta at the United Nations General Assembly Speech, delivered a message that the world leaders have "failed" the young people and how dare they?

"Do you think they hear us?" Greta called upon a crowd of nearly 2.5 lakh people in New York ahead of the UN Climate Summit. She referred to the world leaders in her speech and said, "The eyes of the world will be on them. They have a chance to prove that they too are united behind the science. They have a chance to take leadership to prove they actually hear us."

An estimated 250,000 people gathered in New York to hear Greta Thunberg speak. To wild cheers - followed by chants of "Greta! Greta!" - she told them: "We will make them hear us" https://t.co/jUfVHc1LvK pic.twitter.com/CVIllJ1XbR — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 21, 2019

