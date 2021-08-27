Five 'Timeless' Things You Can Buy For Rs 5 Crore Instead of Hardik Pandya's Watch

Hardik Pandya’s love for luxury products, especially watches, is no secret. He recently shared pictures of himself sporting a Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711 watch studded with emeralds. It costs over a whopping Rs 5 crore. According to a GQ India report, the watch features 32 baguette-cut emeralds, all factory set, and is made of platinum entirely. The 40 mm case and the integrated bracelet are made of exotic metals.

We know what you’re thinking. Five crores for a watch? Seems like a bit much. It still shows the same time, right? Here is a list of cool “timeless" things you can buy with Rs 5 crore or less instead of Hardik’s luxury watch.

Plane tickets to Dubai

Time is measured in experiences. Instead of Hardik’s watch, you could buy roughly 273 plane tickets for Dubai. Hardik himself is in the UAE for IPL 2021, by the way. With Rs 5 crores, you could, along with 272 others, see throngs of exotic locales AND the time. Who would’ve thought?

World’s most expensive French fries

Do you know about the New York restaurant that set a Guinness World record for creating the most expensive French fries? The dish is priced at $200 USD and includes ingredients like Dom Perignon Champagne, pure cage-free goose fat from France, and J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar. With Rs 5 crores, you could buy some 3,381 plates of it. That sounds like, well, multiple servings for a gigantic party.

Virgin Galactic space ticket

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic announced that it would open ticket sales for space flights starting at $450,000 (or Rs 3,33,51,772) a seat. So that’s one seat secured for you, with roughly Rs 2 crore lying around to prepare for a space trip. Sales will initially open to the company’s significant list of “early hand-raisers", though, so you might have to hurry. For that, normal watches will suffice to help you out.

‘Purposeless’ Digital Painting Of Ether Rock

Cryptocurrency investors stirred everybody up with this digital portrait of a lifeless rock. The grey rock, as part of a pet challenge from 2017, was bought for an exorbitant rate. Its non-fungible token (NFT) was bought for ETH-33 which is equals $100,000 (roughly Rs 75 Lakhs). According to Ether Rock website, these virtual rocks serve no purpose beyond being able to be bought and sold. So if you have Rs 5 crore lying around, you could potentially buy about 6 of these.

A bunch of grapes

No, not just any bunch of grapes. Called Ruby Roman grapes, this variety is known for being extremely juicy with low acidity and also have high sugar content. These red coloured grapes, which are close to the size of a ping pong ball, are an extremely rare kind. In 2019, a bunch of these red grapes was sold for 1.2 million yen (approx. more than Rs 7,55,000), which also means the cost of just one grape is about Rs 35,000. With Rs 5 crores, you could buy around 66 bunches.

All of this sound a bit ridiculous? We don’t know. You’re the one with Rs 5 crores lying around.

