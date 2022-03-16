Five-year-old Canada Boy Donates Entire Piggy Bank to Raise Funds for Ukraine

Having learned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine at school, a 5-year-old from Canada has decided to donate his savings to support people of the war-torn country. According to a report by CTV News, Liam Moore from Ontario, Canada, donated a little over $20 (Rs 1,530) which he had been saving in his piggy bank. Liam collected the money by doing household chores like doing dishes and cleaning up the house. Liam, who goes to St. Paul’s Catholic Elementary School in Ontario, had been following the Russian-Ukraine war since the past few weeks. Apparently, Liam heard about a student-led fundraiser being organised at his school for ‘Spirit Week’ and discussed his plan with his mother.

Talking about her son’s decision, Pam Moore said “he just seemed really excited to be involved and to help out.” Pam added that Liam wanted the people in Ukraine to be safe as he said that they also had a safe place to live. Acknowledging the ongoing full-scale war in Ukraine that has claimed hundreds of lives, Liam said that Ukrainians were in danger unlike them.

Although Liam does not know who will be helped with his donation, he said it hardly matters. Liam said that he is giving away his savings because “Ukraine needs money.”

The fundraiser at Liam’s school is an initiative by the students of Class 6 and 7. As part of the program, students can donate money and in exchange can wear hats or pyjamas to school, depending upon the day of the week.

As per a Class 7 student Allyson Gowsell, the whole class appreciated and cheered for Liam upon learning about his generous act. Allyson highlighted that it was great to know how a kindergarten student was moved by the plight of people in need.

Liam’s mother further shared that he had plans to buy an action figure with the money he saved. “So it’s going to take him a little longer to buy that,” she added. However, displaying exceptional maturity, Liam insisted that he already had toys to play with.

