Five-year-old Girl Uses Tooth Fairy-gifted Money to Create Goody Bags for Homeless People

When you hand over a gift of money to a child, you might expect them to spend it all on candies and toys. But children can surprise you with their empathy, like this five-year-old girl from England who used all of her 'tooth fairy' money to help those in need. Amaya Thompson, a resident of Stevenage, Hertfordshire was gifted £50 (INR 5,000) from the tooth fairy after losing two teeth at the dentist last month.

Instead of rushing to the nearest toy store or ice cream parlour, the girl spent that money on creating goody bags for homeless people. Her intention was simple -- to make them smile. Her mother, Samantha Field, 34, was pleasantly surprised at her daughter’s generosity. She made 20 bags of love containing toiletries and food as well as a heartfelt letter and drawing from Amaya.

While people generally leave a few bucks for children as a gift from the tooth fairy, being an only child and grandchild, Amaya gathered this handsome sum. Tooth fairy tradition is followed in most Western countries where children are told stories about a magical being taking their tooth in exchange for money. It is a good way to make a child not cry about losing baby teeth.

The generous child is still young, so she used around £10 (INR 1,000) on herself buying a few toys. The rest, an amount of£40 was spent on creating the bags. She got the idea by seeing other people who often offered money to homeless people on the street.

They bought paper bags and filled them with everyday stuff. A deodorant, a toothbrush, a dry shampoo, some wipes and hand sanitizer, and a little food item. Additionally, Amaya wrote letters explaining why she kept the ten pounds for herself and why she used the remaining 40 on this.

Here are some lines from the letter, "I lost two of my teeth and was very lucky that the tooth fairy came and gave me some money…I didn't know what to spend all the money on because I am a very lucky girl and have lots of love and toys…"