Five-Year-Old Sells Cookies and Hot Cocoa to Clear Lunch Debt of 100 students

Kids are pure and the same was proved by a five-year-old in California, United States. Katelynn Hardee, a kindergartner at Breeze Hill Elementary School, helped her classmates in a unique way.

She sold cookies and hot cocoa to raise money to pay off negative lunch balances of 123 students at her school.

Katelynn decided to lend her helping hand after she heard a parent saying that she was having difficulty in paying for an after-school program.

“She started asking me a lot of questions and I just tried to explain to her that sometimes people aren't as fortunate and that we need to try to be kind and give when we can,” Karina Hardee, Katelynn's mom, told to news outlet CNN.

The young girl then decided to put up a stall on December 8 - where she spent her Sunday selling hot cocoa, cider, and cookies.

After the collection, Katelynn, along with her mother, made a contribution of $80 (Rs 5678), which was used to pay the negative lunch balances of over 100 students at her elementary school.

According to Katelynn’s mom, the tiny tot thinks that by doing this, other students "can have a snack and lunch. If they don't, their tummies grumble.”

