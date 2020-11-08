'F**k Donald Trump' is a Rage Once Again as Joe Biden Supporters Celebrate Win with Viral Rap

The celebration of Republican leader and former US President Donald Trump's defeat seems to be more prominent than Democrat leader Joe Biden's win in the race to White House. In a celebratory mood, Los Angeles-based rapper YG's 2016 release 'F— Donald Trump' is once again trending everywhere, becoming the most heard song on iTunes as Biden's supporters take to streets.

Viral videos of the song being sung by groups in Atlanta, New York, LA showed even the song being sung in the background a CNN live telecast of the election results.

CNN exiting to commercial while FDT plays in the background 💀 pic.twitter.com/6qemjKgiFa — ben. (@benhomme_) November 7, 2020

YG's viral anti-Trump anthem, which was originally uploaded on his SoundCloud account as a standalone song, saw an unprecedented spike since Novemebr 3, reports Billboard.

The rap features YG and Nipsey Hussle, who was shot dead in 2016 and both shared the common interest — their dislike for Trump.

Taking a note of the sudden popularity of the song, the rapper himself took to Twitter to post an edited version of the song where one can see Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Kamala Harris nodding and moving to the beats and lyrics of the song.

Many other netizens took to the platform to share their views on the song being played on the streets to celebrate Biden's win.

YG’s Fuck Donald Trump on repeat in the streets of LA right now. @YG pic.twitter.com/ZQGYpv4WF2 — Karolina Waclawiak (@believekarolina) November 7, 2020

For the past four years, the song has been a constant in YG's concerts. In 2019, at Coachella YG, who has been a dedicated social justice worker, had sung this song in the memory of his late friend and co-rapper Hussle.