'F**k Elon Musk': California Lawmaker Loses Chill After Tesla Chief Threatens to Move Factory

Elon Musk's Twitter account is a gift that keeps on giving.

The last couple of weeks have been specifically eventful for the rocketman on Twitter. Musk's two lavish mansions were reportedly up for sale after the billionaire expressed a desire to give up on his physical possessions. Then Musk and his girlfriend Grimes had a baby who the couple "named" X Æ A-12, sending the social media on a tizzy. In the past few days, Musk has also been very vocal on his Twitter towards the lockdown restrictions laid down in America. In one of his Twitter posts, Musk called the coronavirus confinement a "fascist" action and "an outrage" that infringed on personal freedom and would damage the economy.

However, on Saturday, things escalated quickly after Tesla Inc sued local authorities in California as the electric carmaker pushed to re-open its factory there and Chief Executive Elon Musk threatened to move Tesla's headquarters and future programs from the state to Texas or Nevada.

This did not sit well with the lawmaker and California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, who in a tweet on Sunday, made her feelings about Musk very clear.





F*ck Elon Musk.

— Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) May 10, 2020

Musk being Musk, added fuel to the fire by acknowledging Gonzalez's tweet.



Message received — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020



For a change, Twitter appeared to be on Musk's side - perhaps they wanted to see more Twitter drama or simply because the Tesla factory created ample job opportunities in the California area.





Elon taking her to court. Textbook defamation case.

— Kevin Hehmeyer (@spaceXcentric) May 11, 2020



I mean it’s hard to misinterpret to be fair. Good job @LorenaSGonzalez you just cost your state a BUNCH OF jobs. Nice temper tantrum. — human (@DrewAdamTepper) May 11, 2020









Weird - I thought politicians worked for us - maybe I should try telling the people I work for FU and see how that goes 😂

— Charles Scott (@CharlesScott78) May 11, 2020



This is truly terrible seeing a Government official adopting to a language like this — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) May 11, 2020



¯_(ツ)_/¯

