Flash Mobs, Sky Banners: How Fans Celebrated Michael Jackson's Birth Anniversary

The lawn of Motown Museum was full of “Dancing Machines”. (Credits: Twitter/@Motown_Museum)

Fans took to Twitter to share a range of ways that they celebrated the day, August 29, from a simple cake at home to an entire flash mob.

Michael Jackson would have been 63 this year. Fans all over the world celebrated the birthday of the King of Pop with fervour and fanfare. They took to Twitter to share a range of ways that they celebrated the day, August 29, from a simple cake at home to an entire flash mob. Michael Joseph Jackson is regarded as one of the greatest entertainers in the history of music. Born on August 29, 1958, the American singer, songwriter, and dancer popularized the moonwalk which became synonymous to him. Dubbed the “King of Pop", Jackson’s contributions to music, dance, and style, influenced artists of various genres. Jackson enjoyed global presence with his trademark red zippered jacket and sequin gloves, which defied convention in fashion. Check out the different ways that fans celebrated the legendary popstar’s birth anniversary this year.

Fans in Shenzen, China, arranged a flash mob.

The official Twitter account of US-based Motown Museum wrote, “The lawn of Motown Museum was full of “Dancing Machines” today as we celebrated the birthday of late legend, @MichaelJackson —led by Detroit’s own King of Pop impersonator, Tyuawn Brown!"

Danish and Swedish fans of the late popstar joined forces to create some elaborate floral memorials for the occasion. “Today we celebrate the power of Michael Jackson! Danish and Sweden MJFam have once again joined forces, to celebrate Michael Jackson with this floral artwork filled with symbolism," a group called ‘Moo-Walkers’ tweeted.

Chinese fans took it a notch higher, literally. They arranged for an airplane to float out a sky banner. Check it out below:

Other fans had more personal, intimate tributes like piano pieces and cakes.

Michael Jackson is the recipient of 13 Grammy Awards including the Grammy Legend. He was also honoured with six Brit Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and holds 39 Guinness World Records to his name. On June 25, 2009, Jackson died from a cardiac arrest. He originally caught the pop world by surprise with chartbusters including Billie Jean, Beat It, and Smooth Criminal, among many others, decades ago. The famous pop artist would not only fascinate music fans all around the world, but he would also come to inspire a future of performers before passing away in 2009.

first published:August 30, 2021, 17:28 IST