Flash Mobs, Sky Banners: How Fans Celebrated Michael Jackson's Birth Anniversary

Michael Jackson would have been 63 this year. Fans all over the world celebrated the birthday of the King of Pop with fervour and fanfare. They took to Twitter to share a range of ways that they celebrated the day, August 29, from a simple cake at home to an entire flash mob. Michael Joseph Jackson is regarded as one of the greatest entertainers in the history of music. Born on August 29, 1958, the American singer, songwriter, and dancer popularized the moonwalk which became synonymous to him. Dubbed the “King of Pop", Jackson’s contributions to music, dance, and style, influenced artists of various genres. Jackson enjoyed global presence with his trademark red zippered jacket and sequin gloves, which defied convention in fashion. Check out the different ways that fans celebrated the legendary popstar’s birth anniversary this year.

Fans in Shenzen, China, arranged a flash mob.

Fans in Shenzhen, China did a flash mob dance to celebrate #MichaelJackson birthday! #HappyBirthdayMichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/3JuEiD5D13— Keen Zhang (@mkgenie) August 29, 2021

The official Twitter account of US-based Motown Museum wrote, “The lawn of Motown Museum was full of “Dancing Machines” today as we celebrated the birthday of late legend, @MichaelJackson —led by Detroit’s own King of Pop impersonator, Tyuawn Brown!"

The lawn of Motown Museum was full of “Dancing Machines” today as we celebrated the birthday of late legend, @MichaelJackson—led by Detroit’s own King of Pop impersonator, Tyuawn Brown! pic.twitter.com/3yUBt9Woyp— Motown Museum (@Motown_Museum) August 29, 2021

Danish and Swedish fans of the late popstar joined forces to create some elaborate floral memorials for the occasion. “Today we celebrate the power of Michael Jackson! Danish and Sweden MJFam have once again joined forces, to celebrate Michael Jackson with this floral artwork filled with symbolism," a group called ‘Moo-Walkers’ tweeted.

Today we celebrate the power of Michael Jackson! Danish 🇩🇰 and Swedish 🇸🇪 MJFam have once again joined forces, to celebrate Michael Jackson with this floral artwork filled with symbolism. #HappyBirthdayMichaelJackson THREAD pic.twitter.com/uIqYcRTx3e — Moo-Walkers (@MooWalkersDK) August 29, 2021

Chinese fans took it a notch higher, literally. They arranged for an airplane to float out a sky banner. Check it out below:

Thank you Ron Pia for helping me order one particular airplane , besides his “MJ Day” airplane, for Chinese fans with sky B-day banner saying China wishes happy birthday to #MichaelJackson ! Thank you Tammy Williams and other fans for photos! #HappyBirthdayMichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/7nYx6cc9h4— Keen Zhang (@mkgenie) August 29, 2021

Other fans had more personal, intimate tributes like piano pieces and cakes.

Happy Birthday! #MichaelJacksonI’ve done a big MJ tribute on piano, here’s a little clip! For more visit my insta mollysmusic1 #HappyBirthdayMichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/oi1oJ3qrtm— mollysmusic1 (@mollysmusic11) August 29, 2021

I went to the supermarket my older brother and the big surprise is that I found this Smooth Criminal cake and now I am happy that I already have it at home so I can celebrate it with my family too, they are very fans of it, birthday. . our King Michael Jackson 🎉🥳👑💕🥂🍾 pic.twitter.com/HEjn7L7fUm— Maggie Guadalupe 🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@GMperezc) August 30, 2021

the sunflower cake i ordered for michael jackson's birthday 🤍 pic.twitter.com/b21D4fyTrn— clia 🐘 (@offsweetlovin) August 29, 2021

Michael Jackson is the recipient of 13 Grammy Awards including the Grammy Legend. He was also honoured with six Brit Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and holds 39 Guinness World Records to his name. On June 25, 2009, Jackson died from a cardiac arrest. He originally caught the pop world by surprise with chartbusters including Billie Jean, Beat It, and Smooth Criminal, among many others, decades ago. The famous pop artist would not only fascinate music fans all around the world, but he would also come to inspire a future of performers before passing away in 2009.

