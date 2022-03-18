Flash Sale: Delhi Police are 'Selling' Consent on Holi and You Should Add it to Your Cart

Delhi Police never fails to impress people on social media with their awareness and advisory posts laced with a rib-tickling quirk. As the festival of Holi stands at the helm of celebration, Delhi Police is back at it again with a post that is bound to make you chuckle. This time, Delhi Police is selling consent. “Don’t miss out on this deal,” says Delhi Police and asks users on social media to “hurry”. The post shared on Twitter looks like an advertisement with consent as the product on “flash sale”. The poster is sprayed on with various colours and fosters the Delhi Police symbol. In big white font, the word consent is written, with the price of the product written under it.

The price of consent, as per Delhi Police, is “a lot if you do not buy it.” However, since it’s a flash sale, Delhi Police has also set a special price, which is Rs 0, ergo, free. The post also mentions the delivery location, which is people’s conscience. Take a look and then ponder if you would like to add consent to the cart this Holi:

https://twitter.com/DelhiPolice/status/1504363633702498304

Delhi Police’s latest Twitter post is a warning to those who take advantage of the festival to put colours on other people without their permission. The festival also witnesses incidents of eve-teasing in the name of Holi.

This is not the first post that has impressed netizens. In fact, Delhi Police is currently on a roll with the posts related to Holi. Here’s another where Delhi Police used a scene from the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiya. The post advises against speeding on Holi, which is a prevalent problem that results in dire consequences.

Here’s the post:

https://twitter.com/DelhiPolice/status/1504073679138816002

Here’s another based on a similar premise, that asks people to follow traffic rules during festivals. The post mentions both Holi and Shab-E-Barat and advises people against breaking traffic rules.

https://twitter.com/DelhiPolice/status/1503988787025567745

Delhi Police, without an iota of doubt, is doing a great job in making people aware of the consequences of recklessness on the festival of Holi.

What do you think?

