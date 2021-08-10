Flat Earth Theorist Joins Navy to Prove His Believe

Conspiracy theories have a unique way of capturing our imagination and gathering our curiosity. However, for one man, his belief in a conspiracy theory about the flatness of the Earth led him to join the Navy to prove the point. A reddit post from last year has caught the attention of netizens as it reveals how an obsessive conspiracy theory believer was inspired to join the Navy to prove that the planet is actually flat. The subreddit that goes by the name Ask Reddit featured a post by TrungusMcTungus where he revealed that he had an acquaintance in the Navy, who joined just to reaffirm his belief.

Observing the daily routines that caught his curiosity, the Redditor mentioned that every day, the flat-earther would chart the ships location, speed, heading, and other technical information a few times a day so he could make a map of their path. However, his time at the navy did manage to make him realise otherwise, as the post mentioned. When he finally started questioning the theory that the Earth was flat, his Lead petty officer (LPO)went topside with him and pointed out the curvature of the planet by giving him binoculars. The LPO also explained that if the Earth was flat, it would not have been impossible to see the path miles ahead. The former flat earth-believer could not see anything off the horizon and he was convinced.

The post further mentioned that the man was so skeptical that he did not take a cruise because he believed that the bridge crew would lie to him about Earth’s shape. The man was quite adamant on his belief until he realized that the ship could not travel the way it was travelling if the Earth was flat.

After his doubts about the conspiracy theory were cleared, the man ended up reenlisting and is still in the Navy. The Redditor mentioned that he is a very successful machinist and a really good sailor, who believes the Earth is a globe.

