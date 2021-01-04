‘Flat Mars Society’: Greta Thunberg is Trolling Climate Change Deniers on Her 18th Birthday

2021 is already looking positive. Covid-19 cases are dropping down in India, vaccines across the world have started being administered and climate-change activist and the face of Fridays for Future, Greta Thunberg just turned 18.

The Swedish climate change activist, who who pioneered a global climate change campaign as a 15-year-old, turned 18 on Sunday, and posted a message on her social media with satire, aimed at her trolls.

In her caption, she wrote "Thank you so much for all the well-wishes on my 18th birthday! Tonight you will find me down at the local pub exposing all the dark secrets behind the climate- and school strike conspiracy and my evil handlers who can no longer control me!

I am free at last!!"

The caption is mockery, aimed at people who have in the past accused her of being 'controlled' by her parents, and the climate change activism and school strike to be just conspiracy. Several others, including current US President Donald Trump, calling her a pawn for others agendas.

Her satire didn't end at the caption - her T-shirt is also mockery and says 'Flat Mars Society' aiming at flat-earth society, the same people who believe the earth indeed, is flat and not round.

The print lettering on the T-shirt also mirror that on Elon Musk's 'Occupy Mars' T-shirt slogan. Elon Musk's T-shirt reached notorious popularity when he posted a photo of it with his newborn son.

Thunberg began a climate change campaign that swelled from a one-person school strike to a worldwide movement, drawing in millions of school children, as well as adults.

She criticised world leaders over climate change in a speech to the United Nations in 2019, has clashed with U.S. President Donald Trump, and last month called for urgent action five years on from the Paris Accord.

(With inputs from Reuters.)