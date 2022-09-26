'Flatmates Required': This Poster From Lucky Ali Concert is Internet's 'Peak Bengaluru' Moment

It can be a task sometimes to find yourself a roommate or a flatmate. People, especially Indians, resort to bizarre means in order to get this task done. In a similar incident, a person was seen holding a poster during a music concert that read, “Flat(mates) required. #Bachelorette.”

Uploaded by Twitter user named Shubh Khandelwal, the incident is now being deemed as ‘Peak Bengaluru.’

“You know housing situation is bad in @peakbengaluru when this happens in a lucky ali concert,” read the caption of the image.

In the image, the board can be seen rising above the crowd.

As per the caption, the image was captured at a Lucky Ali concert. Have a look for yourself:

You know housing situation is bad in @peakbengaluru when this happens in a lucky ali concert pic.twitter.com/jyWjoyq62B — Shubh Khandelwal (@ShubhKD) September 25, 2022

Since uploaded, the image has gone viral and managed to gather over 1.5K likes. Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the image with their own captions. “It’s easier to find a life partner in Bangalore, but it’s so tough to actually find a house that you’d like to live in,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “What if someone with another banner saying “Looking for a flat” would have been there -> “Made in Bangalore.”

One Twitter user commented, “Couldn’t spot this, the stage should have been a bit height as being in the front row itself was difficult watching the full stage.”

Meanwhile, in another ‘Peak Bengaluru’ story, a love story went viral after it was shared on Twitter. As per a Reddit user, he met his wife very close to Sony World Signal, where they became friends. He was dropping her off one day when the construction of the Ejipura flyover forced them to get stuck in traffic. This is when they decided to choose a different route away from the gridlocked area as they were both hungry. This is when they went for dinner together and this is how their story started.

“Top drawer stuff on Reddit today,” wrote a Twitter user sharing the story.

