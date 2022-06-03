'Flawless' Alaknanda River Snapped Amidst Scenic Mountain Has Anand Mahindra in Awe

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra never shies away from expressing his love and appreciation for nature. Time and again, the CEO of Mahindra Group, who is an avid Twitter user, often reshares pictures or videos of magnificent natural beauty with the netizens. The reason we are saying this is because, recently, he posted a mesmerizing photo of the Alaknanda River, which soon enough garnered millions of attention. Moreover, ahead of World Environment Day, the stunning picture of the Himalayan River flowing into the Bhagirathi River started making the rounds on the internet.

The aerial view of the alluring river, which is probably captured through a drone, shows the narrow expanse of the Alaknanda converging with Bhagirathi in Uttarakhand’s Devprayag. On May 14, Mahindra quoted the tweet of a travel page called Traveling Bharat, which tweeted the picture on May 10. While defining the beauty of the river in his own words, Mahindra wrote in the caption, “‘Alaknanda’ means ‘flawless.’ I can see why…” The enthralling picture was originally shared by the travel page with the caption, “Marvelous view of Alaknanda River amidst beautiful mountains just before meeting Bhagirathi River in Devprayag”.

https://twitter.com/anandmahindra/status/1525455563353628673?s=20&t=0mlJanfOjxkPQP4gmPRJtA

The picture that has received more than 15.7 thousand likes and several retweets, has wowed millions of netizens. Appreciating the “breathtaking” waves of the river, a user wrote, “Really amazing. Especially the waves of Alakananda River is just breathtaking beauty.”

https://twitter.com/Ashwine68/status/1525526856476176384?s=20&t=5piINYEwhIO7A0FvNV3IUw

Another talked about the confluence point of the same and wrote, “In the local folklore, ferocious Bhagirathi is known as mother-in-law while the demure Alaknanda is known as a daughter-in-law. Devprayag is a confluence point of these two great rivers and when these two meet; the lifeline of north & east India, river Ganga is born!”

https://twitter.com/badoni_alok/status/1525522432035287040?s=20&t=34yT801aguZcDSo_iY0J5w

Well, this isn’t the first time that the business tycoon has praised the beauty of nature by tweeting a picture. Earlier, he dropped a picture of a jungle drive from Bengaluru to Udupi and called it “beautiful”.

https://twitter.com/anandmahindra/status/1531835460812668931?s=20&t=qyMXe25JMI7jpRzCKDwAVA

What are your views about these amazing pictures?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.