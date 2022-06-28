Flight Attendant Proposes to Girlfriend on Special Pride Plane in This Wholesome Video

Confessing your love for someone is one of the most exciting things that instantly melts the hearts of those who witness it. A flight attendant in the US made this moment even more special by proposing to her pilot girlfriend on a flight. The flight attendant, Veronica Rojas, who works in SkyWest airlines, got down on one knee for her partner, Alejandra Moncayo, and proposed to her in a flight-attendant way. The love-filled scenes were captured in a video that was later shared by Alaska Airline on its YouTube channel.

In the clip, Veronica and Alejandra are seen recalling the first time they met by using the passenger address (PA) system on the flight. Veronica then pops the question and proposes to Alejandra in both English and Spanish.

Watch the video here:

Just like Veronica’s proposal, the flight that witnessed their love was also not an ordinary one. It was a special ‘Fly With Pride’ operated by the Alaska Airline to celebrate pride month. According to a blog on the airline’s website, Veronica shared the idea of the mid-air proposal with them and the airline facilitated it.

Veronica then asked Alejandra to pack her bags and they both boarded the pride flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles. It was revealed that the couple first met two years ago on an Alaska Airline and now confessed their love to each other on June 15.

However, while Veronica surprised her love with the unique proposal, Alejandra, too, had some sweet plans. Once the couple got off the flight, Alejandra also popped the question and proposed to Veronica at the gate. “It’s awesome, I feel very, very loved today,” Alejandra told the airline. She also thanked the airline for arranging the special flight and being cooperative.

The ‘Fly With Pride’ flight has been introduced by Alaska Airlines to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. The plane, an Airbus A320, has been decorated with rainbow stripes and vibrant designs with ‘Fly With Pride’ written on it.

