Flight Attendant's Clever Response to Passenger Who Kept Complaining About Window Seat is a Win!

Work of art.

News18.com

Updated:November 16, 2018, 8:57 PM IST
Being a flight attendant is no small feat.

Turbulence, crying babies, potential drunk and racist co-passengers who want another bottle of wine - the cabin crew has to deal with much more than one can imagine. To make things more challenging, they often find themselves in a spot, 35000 feet above the ground.

But a flight attendant in Japan had a unique way to deal with an annoying passenger, who created a fuss about his window seat. As Mirror reports, the incident took place in a Japenese flight when a man demanded to be moved to another row after his 'window seat' didn't really have a window.

According to the report, the passenger's seat wasn't aligned with a window - which bothered him as he had no 'view' to the outside world. As luck would have it, the flight was packed and with no other seat to offer, the attendant came up a genius solution.

She simply drew clouds and sea on his cabin wall and voila - he suddenly had a view.

window seat view

Twitter user @kooo_TmS-suke, who was perhaps aboard that flight took to the microblogging site to show the work of art.







Twitterati was amused.









Earlier this week, Daniel Sandberg, a flight attendant with the Frontier Airlines, left the passengers in splits after he turned into a stand-up comedian no one had anticipated for.

Sandberg began his 3-minute comedy routine safety announcement by introducing the two female Flight Attendants as his wife and mistress - to which crew, as well as the passengers, chuckled.

He went on to describe the life vests as itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny yellow polka dot bikinis. Without the teeny-weeny and polka dot bits. And gives a friendly warning: "If by chance yours does not inflate, grab your neighbour and hold on for dear life."


