English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Flight Attendant's Clever Response to Passenger Who Kept Complaining About Window Seat is a Win!
Work of art.
Loading...
Being a flight attendant is no small feat.
Turbulence, crying babies, potential drunk and racist co-passengers who want another bottle of wine - the cabin crew has to deal with much more than one can imagine. To make things more challenging, they often find themselves in a spot, 35000 feet above the ground.
But a flight attendant in Japan had a unique way to deal with an annoying passenger, who created a fuss about his window seat. As Mirror reports, the incident took place in a Japenese flight when a man demanded to be moved to another row after his 'window seat' didn't really have a window.
According to the report, the passenger's seat wasn't aligned with a window - which bothered him as he had no 'view' to the outside world. As luck would have it, the flight was packed and with no other seat to offer, the attendant came up a genius solution.
She simply drew clouds and sea on his cabin wall and voila - he suddenly had a view.
Twitter user @kooo_TmS-suke, who was perhaps aboard that flight took to the microblogging site to show the work of art.
Twitterati was amused.
Earlier this week, Daniel Sandberg, a flight attendant with the Frontier Airlines, left the passengers in splits after he turned into a stand-up comedian no one had anticipated for.
Sandberg began his 3-minute comedy routine safety announcement by introducing the two female Flight Attendants as his wife and mistress - to which crew, as well as the passengers, chuckled.
He went on to describe the life vests as itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny yellow polka dot bikinis. Without the teeny-weeny and polka dot bits. And gives a friendly warning: "If by chance yours does not inflate, grab your neighbour and hold on for dear life."
Turbulence, crying babies, potential drunk and racist co-passengers who want another bottle of wine - the cabin crew has to deal with much more than one can imagine. To make things more challenging, they often find themselves in a spot, 35000 feet above the ground.
But a flight attendant in Japan had a unique way to deal with an annoying passenger, who created a fuss about his window seat. As Mirror reports, the incident took place in a Japenese flight when a man demanded to be moved to another row after his 'window seat' didn't really have a window.
According to the report, the passenger's seat wasn't aligned with a window - which bothered him as he had no 'view' to the outside world. As luck would have it, the flight was packed and with no other seat to offer, the attendant came up a genius solution.
She simply drew clouds and sea on his cabin wall and voila - he suddenly had a view.
Twitter user @kooo_TmS-suke, who was perhaps aboard that flight took to the microblogging site to show the work of art.
窓が無い座席だったので隣のお兄さんがＣＡさんにクレームをつけたら、上空の景色書いて貼り付けてくれたwww pic.twitter.com/FJv6kJnwnD
— こぉ↑すけ@しおりおし (@kooo_TmS_suke) November 5, 2018
すんごい雑www pic.twitter.com/Zkk8WOyd5z
— こぉ↑すけ@しおりおし (@kooo_TmS_suke) November 5, 2018
Twitterati was amused.
A flight attendant on a plane in Japan had a funny and clever response to a passenger who was unhappy about not having a window seat after he requested one. When the passengers ended up in a row without a window and... https://t.co/d62XjwhNT2
— Blake Ozz (@BlakeOzz) November 13, 2018
Simply amazing https://t.co/ScLdyyUDOP
— DrLuvKashyap (@DrLuvKashyapUS) November 13, 2018
If you don't get a window seat on a flight, the flight attendant can draw one for you. https://t.co/Q210ZRbvzl
— Hugo Martin (@hugomartin) November 14, 2018
Earlier this week, Daniel Sandberg, a flight attendant with the Frontier Airlines, left the passengers in splits after he turned into a stand-up comedian no one had anticipated for.
Sandberg began his 3-minute comedy routine safety announcement by introducing the two female Flight Attendants as his wife and mistress - to which crew, as well as the passengers, chuckled.
He went on to describe the life vests as itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny yellow polka dot bikinis. Without the teeny-weeny and polka dot bits. And gives a friendly warning: "If by chance yours does not inflate, grab your neighbour and hold on for dear life."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora Gets Cosy With Rumoured Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor at a Party; Photo Goes Viral
- Bangladesh Look Up to Friendly Neighbour India for Boxing Inspiration
- Thugs of Hindostan Box Office: Aamir Khan Tastes Failure After a Long Time
- India Gets Olympic Warning After Kosovo Boxer Denied Visa
- On National Press Day, Here's a Reminder: India isn't Quite 'Free' for Journalists
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...