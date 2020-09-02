Flight Attendant's Viral Acrobatics Onboard Grounded US Aircraft are Taking Internet for a Spin

An American flight attendant flipped upside down to close the plane’s overhead compartments on both sides at once with her feet. Dressed in uniform and wearing high heels, her acrobatic talent and dexterity were commendable.

Lindsey O’Brien was on a plane that had been grounded in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in June. The US Airways flight staff told DailyMail.com that she and her colleague were waiting in between flights when the attendant wanted to try the move.

The 35-year-old as seen in the clip is standing in the flight’s aisle gripping onto the seats' armrests. She's seen turning upside down and lifting her legs into the air before using her feet to close four luggage containers above the seats.

Showing great balance and flexibility, O'Brien quickly twirls and lands back on her feet on the aisle with ease to cheers of her fellow crew members.

Talking to SWNS about the viral clip O’Brien said that although it must look quite effortless it took about 20 attempts before she managed to get them all closed.

She said, “Every time I did it one bin wouldn’t close, so I wanted to close four at once. I used to do yoga and I was a cheerleader growing up so my core is pretty strong and I had to see if I could do it".

The stunt was filmed when the aircraft was stranded in her home city due to the COVID-19 crisis. “This was one of those times when we were trying to make the best of a crazy situation. We always wear our masks when we are around passengers and at airports and this was just a rare occasion when we could kick back and just have some fun,” she explained.